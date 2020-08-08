Tahoe Youth & Family has two new board members

Tahoe Youth & Family Services has two new board members, Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Mitchitarian and Anytime Fitness Regional Manager Jen Tune, who oversees facilities in Gardnerville, Fernley, Yerington and Reno

“Both bring skills, talents and excitement to our organization along with a passion for our mission and vision,” Director Karen Carey said. “They understand the need and importance of providing mental health and substance abuse services along with education.”

Tahoe Youth & Family Services also has created an Advisory Council.

“Members of this council are individuals who have skills and talents that we need to fulfill our mission successfully,” Carey said. “Gardnerville resident Lisa Whear and Dr. Erin Jones of South Lake Tahoe are past board members and bring with them a host of talents and skills that have helped Tahoe Youth & Family Services grow through their knowledge of the community.”

Tahoe Youth and Family Services has offices in Carson Valley and at Lake Tahoe.

“For our community to be stronger together, we need to give children, youth and families the opportunities to become physically and emotionally healthy,” Carey said. “Let us all support our community members by truly listening and encouraging them to reach out for help.

Don’t let them be stigmatized or fearful. Be a part of the solution, take their hand and help them get the services they need.”

For information on becoming a board or advisory council member, visit tahoeyouth.org or call Carey, executive director at (775) 782-4202.