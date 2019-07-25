Tahoe vodka helps fix Tahoe Creek stream profile

In most instances, vodka and broken glass might equal something bad.

But the mixture of Tahoe Blue Vodka and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center ended up repairing its popular stream profile chamber.

Last year, the chamber was closed after the glass that allows visitors to view spawning Kokanee salmon broke during routine cleaning.

Center staff feared the profile would remain closed.

“Fortunately, assistance was forthcoming from the Tahoe Fund,” organizers said. “This nonprofit organization stepped in to solve the problem with support from Tahoe Blue Vodka, funding replacement of the glass.”

This collaboration has reopened the Stream Chamber in time for the center’s 50th anniversary, so that it can continue to be an essential experiential learning opportunity for the K-12 community and other visitors.