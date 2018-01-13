Tahoe Township judge unopposed

Friday ended without any additional filings for either of the Douglas County justice of the peace seats open this year.

This will be the third race in a row that Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson has gone without an opponent. He won the seat in 2000 by a landslide.

Carson Valley attorneys Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin are vying to replace East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins.

East Fork Township covers all of Douglas County outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Perkins was appointed in 2010 and was elected to the seat in 2012. He's not seeking another term on the board.

East Fork Township has the busiest single-justice court in the state.

Minden resident Levin is a prosecutor working in the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. A Gardnerville resident, Jones is in private practice. She is chairwoman of the Gardnerville Town Board.

A nonpartisan race, justices of the peace serve six-year terms. With no one else filing, the East Fork race will be decided in November.

Glasson is only the fourth person to serve as Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace since the township's creation in 1947.

He is still a ways from being the longest person to serve in that seat, even at the completion of this term.

Ellsworth Chappell served for 27 years from 1955 to 1982. Glasson is tied with his predecessor, Steve McMorris, who served from 1983 to 2000.

Three attorneys filed for Nevada Supreme Court Seat C on Friday bringing the total seeking that seat up to five.

Leon Aberasturi, Elissa Cadish, Alan Lefebvre, John Rutledge and Jerry Tao are seeking election to the open seat.

The only other Supreme Court race sees Mathew Harter challenging Supreme Court Justice Lidia Stiglich.

Filing for all other offices is March 5-16.