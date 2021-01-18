Tahoe to see high winds tonight and Tuesday

Six-foot waves attracted surfers to Sand Harbor on Nov. 17. Similar waves are expected on the West Short of Lake Tahoe this afternoon.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

A high-wind warning has been issued starting 10 p.m. Monday for Lake Tahoe by the National Weather Service.

The warning affects Stateline and Glenbrook in Douglas County and Markleeville in Alpine County.

According to the statement, northeast winds 20-30 mph, gusting to 65 mph above 6,500 feet are expected with 60-80 mph winds across the Sierra ridges, gusting to 130 mph.

The winds are expected to drive 3-6 foot waves on Lake Tahoe, where a lake wind advisory takes affect at 1 p.m.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines with the potential for power outages,” forecasters said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Lake conditions will be difficult on Lake Tahoe with waves 3-6 feet along the western shore.”

Carson Valley is expected to see winds 10 mph out of the northeast with gusts around 20 mph starting around 1 p.m.

Winds will pick up to around 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph this evening.

The north wind will bring cooler high temperatures to Western Nevada, with the high temperature expected to drop to 42 degrees on Tuesday.

The front may help clear out the high pressure that has resulted in dry weather in Carson Valley this month.

Forecasters are saying there’s a slight chance of Valley snow early Friday morning through Saturday.