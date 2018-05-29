Tahoe Symphony Summer MusicFest begins in June

TOCCATA, the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, will be bringing its Summer MusicFest to the Valley for the thirteenth year with the "Mozart and MMMore Series."

The series begins Saturday, June 2 at the Cornerstone Church in Incline at 4:00.

The performance comes to Gardnerville June 3, 4:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 1375 Centerville Lane.

The program opens with selections from Mozart's Mass in C "Coronation" KV 317, featuring soloists Joy Strotz, Becky Earl and Anne Davidson, sopranos; Brad Perry and Chris Nelson, tenors; and Stuart Duke, baritone. The program continues with Mozart's Sinfonie Concertante for Four Winds and Orchestra, KV 297. Soloists are Nita Tune, oboe; Jim Stanley, clarinet; Chris Bonelli, bassoon; and Bruce Kanzelmeyer, horn. The concert concludes with Beethoven's famous Piano Concerto #1 in C Major performed by guest pianist Michael Angelucci. Jeff Lindhorst serves as concertmaster. Maestro James Rawie will conduct all performances.

Tickets for this series are available at the door or at the Carson Valley Arts Council office, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, by phone at 775-782-8207, or online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com.

General admission to these concerts is $30 adults, $25 seniors. Preferred seating is $40 and $15 for youth/students. Youth and students with ID under 23 years of age are free, in non reserved seating, at most regular season concerts in 2018. All performances are supported by a new grant from the Elvira Orly Foundation.

A fundraiser will be held Wednesday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. in a private home in Genoa.

"Pianist Michael Angelucci will perform, and several of TOCCATA's top vocal soloists and singers from our recent tour to Salzburg will provide vocal entertainment," said Sharon Schlegel of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

A tax deductible donation of $100/person is requested for the fundraiser. Call 775-833-2478 for reservations.

If you're unable to make the Gardnerville concert, you can still catch them at their other performances in the area.

On Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. they'll be playing at St Theresa Church in South Lake Tahoe, at 1041 Lyons Ave., and the final performance will be on Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at St. John Presbyterian Church in Reno, 1070 W. Plumb Lane.

On Tuesday July 3 there is a kickoff for Incline Village's "Red, White & Tahoe Blue" and Friday, July 8 at 7pm BOPS will be part of Artown.

For more information or preferred seating, email ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; call 775-313-9697; or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.com.