Tahoe Symphony in Minden on Jan. 31

Elizabeth Pitcairn joins Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for the 10th year, performing one of the finest and most popular gems in the concerto repertoire. And the orchestra and chorus celebrate their 15th anniversary, under the direction of founding Artistic Director and Conductor James Rawie, with one of the greatest monuments in Western music. Carson Valley residents can choose between performances in Minden and Carson City.

Pitcairn has a well-deserved reputation as one of America’s most beloved soloists. Since her New York debut at Lincoln Center in 2000, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall, all over Europe, and in China and Hong Kong. She plays the legendary “Red Mendelssohn” Stradivarius of 1720 (which inspired the Academy award-winning film, “The Red Violin”). Read her full biography at http://www.toccatatahoe.org.

The main melodies of Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto” are immediately recognizable.

“But let yourself be swept away by the turbulent passion of the opening movement, the languid beauty of the slow movement, and the giddy, high-spirited energy of the finale,” a press release said.

“Bach’s “B Minor Mass” is the monumental summary of his life’s (prodigious!) work, an all-embracing hymn of belief. With a huge variety of musical styles (but always Bach’s brilliant fugues), you’ll hear choruses in up to six parts, plus arias that might include coloratura fireworks”

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating), $25 for seniors; free for youth under age 23 ($15 preferred).

For additional information, call 775-298-6989; email ToccataTahoe@gmail.com; or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or https://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.

Performances are:

Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m., Minden — CVIC Hall, 1606 Esmeralda Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., Carson City — Shepherd-Sierra Lutheran Church, 3680 Hwy 395

Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m., Incline Village — The Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd.

Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3:30 p.m., South Lake Tahoe — St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1041 Lyons Ave.