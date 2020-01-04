Tahoe symphony coming to Gardnerville

The “Brrroque Masters” concert series presented by the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Gardnerville 7 p.m. Wednesday. This year’s concert, led by conductor James Rawie, begins with the fanfare from PBS’s “Masterpiece Theater,” Mouret’s “Suite de Sinfonie” fanfare, featuring trumpeter Will Cates. In selections from Bach’s “Cantata No. 51,” Cates performs a duet with sopranos Joy Strotz and Michelle Norris, who soar into the coloratura stratosphere in the final movement. And the final piece on the program is Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” for soprano and trumpet.

Vivaldi’s “Concerto for Two Horns,” features soloists Bruce Kanzelmeyer and Kevin Miescke.

Then the horns team up with oboist Aaron Hill and violinist Rose Sciaroni, soloists in Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 1.”

The brass share the spotlight in Corelli’s “Concerto Grosso No. 6,” with violinists Jeff Lindhorst, Ondine Parker, Eleanor Sturm and Rick Stockton performing solos. David Brock will perform an organ concerto in Handel’s showy “Organ Concerto in G Minor.”

Tickets are $30 for adults ($40 preferred seating); $25 for seniors; free for youth under 23 ($15 preferred seating).

The symphony also is performing in Incline Village 3 p.m. today, South Lake Tahoe 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Jan. 11 in Truckee and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 in Reno.

For more information, call 775-298-6989; visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or http://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/, or e-mail ToccataTahoe@gmail.com.