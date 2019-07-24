The 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit is Aug. 20 at Valhalla in South Lake Tahoe.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the main program at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., the summit will feature a keynote address by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bipartisan event will examine successful restoration projects and ways to address new challenges facing the lake. A key focus will be combating the effects of climate change and wildfire in the Lake Tahoe basin.

“I’m constantly inspired by the Tahoe community’s passion and dedication to saving the lake,” Feinstein said. “Since the first summit in 1997, we’ve made tremendous progress toward restoring and protecting Lake Tahoe. Next month, we’ll join together again to celebrate that success while discussing ways to confront new challenges presented by climate change. I’m delighted that Gov. Newsom will deliver this year’s keynote address and hope everyone who shares our commitment to saving Lake Tahoe will join us.”

Due to limited on-site parking, participants are encouraged to use public transportation or the complimentary shuttle service to get to and from the summit.

“Since the first Lake Tahoe Summit in 1997, we have learned a great deal about the threats to the lake and made great strides in protecting and restoring this natural treasure,” officials said. “This year’s summit will be an opportunity to reflect on what we’ve learned, the progress we’ve made, and the challenges that lie ahead.”

There will also be a bicycle valet service courtesy of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

The first Lake Tahoe Summit was held in 1997 when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore held a presidential forum at Lake Tahoe. The forum signaled a renewed federal commitment to the lake and helped launch a public-private sponsorship that has since invested more than $2 billion in restoration projects in the Lake Tahoe basin.

In 2000, Feinstein, along with Sens. Harry Reid, D-Nev., Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., and Richard Bryan, D-Nev., passed the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, which authorized $300 million over 10 years to restore the lake.

In 2016, Feinstein joined with Reid, Boxer and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., to pass a 10-year extension of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, authorizing an additional $415 million for projects to improve Lake Tahoe’s water clarity, reduce risks for catastrophic wildfires, combat invasive species and protect threatened species and wildlands.