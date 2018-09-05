Tahoe Rim Trail fundraiser Oct. 7

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association announced its Annual Celebration and Fundraiser will be held this year on Oct. 7. The largest fundraiser of the year will kick off at 3 p.m. at Northstar California's Lodge at Big Springs and run until 6 p.m. Individual tickets are available for $60 per person with sponsorship opportunities available.

Come celebrate the hard work the TRTA does to "build better trails." The association strives to build better trails around the lake, build trail stewardship, build a better trail community, and build more engaged youth. Proceeds from the event will help accomplish these goals.

Enjoy a ride up the Gondola as well as hors d'oeuvres and a beer and wine cash bar. There will be a silent auction chock-full of exciting experiences and items to bid on. The evening will wrap up with the annual State of the Trail Address and award ceremony to celebrate the outstanding work done this season.

Additional information and tickets are available online at tahoerimtrail.org/annual-celebration.