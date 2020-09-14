Tahoe regional transportation plan available

The draft Lake Tahoe Regional Transportation Plan is available for public review and input, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in its capacity as the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization announced today. The draft plan can be viewed at http://www.trpa.org/rtp and comments should be submitted by October 25.

The Regional Transportation Plan will improve water quality, air quality, scenic resources, noise levels, and recreation resources across the Tahoe Region. According to TRPA, Tahoe’s transportation system should meet the daily needs of transit-dependent riders and employees, make it easier for recreational travelers to use transit, and assure visitors they can get around without their cars.

The plan focuses on:

Transit: Adding services to provide 15-minute service between town centers and recreation destinations, 30-to 60-minute service between neighborhoods and town centers, and inter-regional service for commuters and visitors from neighboring regions.

Technology: Connecting people with information about the many ways to travel around the Region, providing better data and analysis, and ensuring charging facilities are available for electric vehicles.

Trails: Increasing trips by foot and bike by providing through walking and biking routes.

Communities and Corridors: Bringing plan elements together with a corridor planning framework connecting workers to jobs, visitors to recreation, and residents to town centers, housing, and recreation.

The update has been developed with significant public input and consultation. A total of 8,500 individuals helped inform the development of the draft plan. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the agencies successfully reached more than 2,000 people remotely through online workshops. Engagement also came from the Bi-State Consultation on Transportation for the Tahoe Region, a partnership formed by the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the California Natural Resources Agency. The consultation represents a diverse group of stakeholders that work together to strengthen public-private partnerships and identify funding to implement transformative projects at Tahoe, according to TRPA.

Public hearings will be held at the end of September and beginning of October. The plan will be considered for adoption by the agency governing boards in November. Track the plan at http://www.trpa.org/rtp. Send comments to Michelle Glickert at mglickert@trpa.org.