Tahoe recreational areas closing for season

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has begun closing recreational facilities around the Tahoe Basin for the winter season. Seasonal closures apply to many Forest Service recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, picnic areas and National Forest roads.

“We’ve had a great summer season here on our National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin,” said LTBMU Deputy Forest Supervisor, Danelle Harrison. “The warm days of summer may be over, but fall activities, such as leaf peeping, salmon watching and brisk afternoon hikes are in full swing, so we hope you get out there and enjoy all that our beautiful National Forest has to offer.”

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort closed Oct. 1. Meeks Bay Resort and campgrounds, day-use areas and beaches managed by Tahoe Recreation, a division of California Land Management, closed Oct. 13. Campgrounds closed include Bayview, Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach and William Kent. Day-use areas and beaches closed include Baldwin, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach, Pope and William Kent.

Kiva Picnic Area, Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds close Nov. 15. Camp Richardson Resort campgrounds, Eagle’s Nest and Badger’s Den, closed Oct. 6 and the RV Park closes Oct. 27. Zephyr Cove Resort Campground remains open year-round. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center is open through Oct. 28. For a complete list of site closure dates, visit https://go.usa.gov/xPnXQ.

Although facilities close and services end for the season, all National Forest grounds remain open year-round. During seasonal closures, services such as water, restrooms and trash collection are unavailable. When accessing these areas in winter, be sure to pack out garbage, park legally and do not block closed gates.

National Forest roads generally begin closing in mid-November for public safety and resource protection. Specific closing dates may be found at https://go.usa.gov/xPnXV.