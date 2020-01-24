Tahoe path extension public comment opens

A draft decision has been issued by the U.S. Forest Service on extending a path from Sand Harbor to Spooner Junction along the Highway 28 corridor.

The extension will bring the path into the northwest corner of Douglas County.

The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit issued a draft decision for proposed improvements to the Highway 28 corridor from Sand Harbor to Spooner Junction on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. The draft decision incorporates Alternative 2 of the Proposed Action and is subject to the pre-decisional objection process.

“The Highway 28 improvement project represents the culmination of an extensive multi-agency planning effort aimed at improving public safety, recreational sustainability and community enjoyment along the East Shore,” said Tahoe Unit Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais. “We are excited to build on the momentum of the new East Shore trail with this next important connection.”

Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted project-specific written comments during the designated comment period. Objections must be submitted within 45 days following Friday’s publication of the legal notice in the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Project-specific activities would improve highway safety and infrastructure; summer recreational access; water, air and scenic quality; and increase non-motorized access to the Highway 28 corridor.

Project-specific improvements would include construction of a new shared-use pathway; connection of pedestrian trails in six locations; addition of parking spaces at four sites; construction of emergency pull-outs and vista points along the highway; installation of storm water capture and infiltration features; installation of a new effluent pipeline and fiber optic cable; and construction of a new aquatic invasive species inspection station.

The project proposal was developed, designed and will be implemented in coordination with partners that include California and Nevada state parks, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Tahoe Transportation District.

The draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact is available on the LTBMU projects webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52969. Documents can be found under the “Project Documents” heading. To submit an objection, find the “Get Connected” heading on the right-side of the webpage, then select the “Comment/Object on Project” link. You must have commented during the designated comment period to submit an objection. Objections must be submitted or posted by 11:59 p.m. on March 9.

For more information on the project, contact Mike Gabor at 530-543-2642.