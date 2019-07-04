Tahoe parking lot rampager gets suspended sentence

A former Lake Tahoe man who terrorized the Zephyr Cove Safeway parking lot received a suspended prison sentence after he proved he was participating in a treatment program.

Cameron G. Pellow, 21, was sentenced to 12-36 months on one count of attempting to elude officers in connection with a March 30 incident at Lake Tahoe.

Pellow was shoplifting drunk and when deputies tried to detain him he drove around the parking lot, nearly hitting several people and a patrol car. He made his way on Highway 50, pulling into the parking lot of a bar where deputies pulled him out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

“My actions were inexcusable,” he told District Judge Tod Young.

“If you didn’t have proof you were in treatment, you wouldn’t have been leaving here today,” Young said. “I think you know that. You could have taken people’s lives.”

Young told Pellow, who now lives in Auburn, Calif., that any time he hears the sound of a beer opening, he should think of a cell door slamming shut since that’s what will happen to him.

He was ordered to pay $46.35 in restitution and to stay out of Safeways.

■ A warrant was issued for the arrest of a former Gardnerville Ranchos man who failed to pay restitution in connection with the burglary of his employer.

Logan Schwartz, 30, was last in Douglas County District Court in December.

He was supposed to pay $1,228, which is the amount Judge Tod Young ordered the nationwide warrant be issued for.

Schwartz was sentenced to 12-48 months in prison after he broke a window at Neighborhood Burger in Stateline in June 2016. It was the second time he’d been convicted of a Douglas County burglary.

■ A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man who failed to show up in court

Terent D. Remington, 30, was ordered to do six months in jail back in March.

He was supposed to appear in district court on Tuesday to make arrangements to pay $238.

Young said that Remington would be responsible for any extradition costs.

■ A 37-year-old man is denying charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and heroin and is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Charles Vincentamante Villa, 37, was arrested in November 2017 after he was spotted in a red Jeep that had been reported stolen the night before. While taking him into custody, deputies reportedly found black tar heroin.

Villa’s trial was set for May 6-8, 2020, on Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance. He is currently under supervision of the Department of Parole and Probation in connection with a conviction in Washoe County for credit card fraud, attorney Melissa Rosenthal said.

He is also on a hold for failing to appear in court in South Lake Tahoe.

Villa was arrested on a warrant issued after he failed to appear in court in 2018.