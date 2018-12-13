Tahoe orchestra to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Saturday

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will present its 13th annual production of Handel's "Messiah" with a performance in Douglas County. The Douglas County performance is 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville, 1343 Centerville Lane. Tickets are available online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or call 775-782-8207.

Messiah was first performed in Dublin, Ireland, on March 23, 1742, and was conducted by its composer. It continues to be a masterpiece that has left audiences in awe for 276 years. The TOCCATA production is a celebration of the holidays and includes not only favorite selections from Messiah Parts One and Three, but also seasonal carols that the audience will be most welcome to join in singing.

The Toccata production is a celebration of the holidays and includes not only favorite selections from Messiah Parts One and Three but also seasonal carols that the audience will be welcome to join in singing. The Messiah series marks the completion of Toccata's 13th season. Joining the Toccata Orchestra and Chorus for this production are Joy Strotz, Maria Arrigotti and Anne Davidson and Becky Earl sopranos; Brad Perry and Robert Bousquet, tenors; and Stuart Duke, Emzy Burroughs and Chris Nelson, baritones. The TOCCATA Chamber Orchestra features Brian Fox and Jeff Lindhorst as concertmasters; David Brock and Nick Haines as continuo; and William Cates and Joe Savage on Baroque trumpets. All performances will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie.

Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert or online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com. General admission is $30 adults and preferred seating is $40 and $15 for youth/students. Seniors enjoy a $5 discount. All students under 23 (with ID) are free. For information, call 775-782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com.