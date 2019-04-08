Tahoe mooring permits available online

New online permitting options are available for mooring permits at Lake Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan approved by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in 2018 requires lakefront property owners, homeowners' associations, and marinas to register all existing boat moorings, including buoys, boatlifts, and boat slips.

Property owners can now permit and register existing moorings online at laketahoeinfo.org/moorings. The registration period will remain open until Sept. 30. Property owners who are eligible to permit and register an existing mooring in 2019 include:

Those who have a mooring permitted by TRPA;

have previously applied for a TRPA mooring permit; or

have a mooring with a state or federal permit or lease;

And those who have a mooring with no permit or lease but proof of its existence prior to 1972.

A $43 annual registration fee will be charged for each mooring. Revenue from the registration fee will help pay for coordinated enforcement against illegal moorings on the lake. Each buoy is also charged a $47 annual scenic impact fee that will help pay for projects to restore the natural scenic qualities of Lake Tahoe's shoreline.

Existing moorings that do not have a TRPA permit will have to be permitted by the agency in conjunction with the registration process.

The Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan authorizes TRPA to permit up to 1,486 new private moorings over the next 20 years. As part of the phased plan, registration for new moorings will begin in January 2020. To apply for a new mooring, property owners must have a best management practices (BMP) certificate from TRPA.