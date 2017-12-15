Tahoe man reported missing

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a South Lake Tahoe man who was reported missing a month ago.

Eric Zentner, 38, was reported missing on Nov. 15 after leaving his uncle's home in Meyers on Nov. 11, according to the sheriff's office. Zentner's vehicle was located at the Lake Tahoe Airport three days after he was reported missing.

Teams conducted an extensive search of the area but did not locate Zentner, who was described as an "avid outdoorsman, pilot and diver."

Zentner is about 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard, according to the sheriff's office.

Zentner has family in Ashland, Oregon. He previously resided in Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Damian Frisby at 530-573-3022. The case number is: 17-10419.