Tahoe man drowns trying to save dogs

A South Lake Tahoe man drowned on Thanksgiving day after falling through ice at Lake Baron while likely trying to save his dogs.

David Schmidt, 39, was walking three dogs around noon Nov. 28 beside the lake in Tahoe Paradise Park when he apparently fell through thin ice, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called when a passerby saw two of the dogs in the lake. Lake Valley Fire arrived on scene shortly after the sheriff’s office.

They rescued the two dogs from the water, then found winter clothing near where the dogs were in the lake.

Crews searched into the evening until it became too dark to continue.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Dive Team, along with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Boat Team, Lake Valley Fire, South Lake Tahoe Fire and EDSO Search and Rescue continued to search the lake the following day.

Douglas County Deputy Ron Skibinski used the advanced remote operated vehicle and located and recovered Schmidt’s body.

El Dorado Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play and all signs indicate it was a tragic accident.

According to Labrado, all three dogs were rescued, taken to a veterinarian and are okay.

Lake Valley Fire believes Schmidt died trying to save his dogs’ lives.

Schmidt’s family is asking for donations to towards a Celebration of Life. If you’d like to donate, visit http://www.gofundme.com, search Mark Schmidt and click on David’s Celebration of Life.