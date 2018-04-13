Tahoe license plates help protect Lake’s environment

Approximately $350,000 raised through Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate sales and annual renewal fees will fund various environmental preservation projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

"Each year, we look forward to supporting ongoing efforts to protect, preserve, and enhance Lake Tahoe's natural environment," said Nevada Division of State Lands Administrator Charlie Donohue.

Funds generated from the license plates have gone to Tahoe environmental projects for more than 20 years.

Projects slated to begin this year include:

■ Aquatic Invasive Species Surveillance Monitoring, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

■ Water Trail Educational Wayfinding Interpretive Signage Project, Tahoe Resource Conservation District

■ Operational Remote Sensing to Support Lake Tahoe Nearshore Monitoring, Desert Research Institute

■ Aquatic Invasive Plant Control at Elk Point Marina, Tahoe Resource Conservation District

■ Outreach and Education for the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

■ A Sustainable Method for the Rapid Assessment of the Extent and Causes of Metaphyton in Lake Tahoe, UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center

The Nevada Division of State Lands is a division of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

To learn more about the division of or its programs, visit http://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs