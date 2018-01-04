Tahoe judge seeks fourth term

Douglas County's longest serving judge is seeking a fourth term.

Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson filed for re-election on Tuesday.

Glasson was first elected to the position in 2000, and has served as the township's only judge since taking office in 2001.

He also fills in for East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins

Glasson said he spent New Year's Day handling cases of those arrested over New Year's Eve in Stateline.

Glasson moved to Lake Tahoe the day after he graduated high school on the San Francisco Peninsula. He left the area to attend college and law school.

Recommended Stories For You

He is married to Susan and has two grown children, a daughter, Megan, and a son, Maxwell.

During his last term he served as president of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction, a statewide organization that represents all justice court and municipal court judges, and is the largest judicial body in the state.

As of Wednesday, no one has filed against Glasson.

Justices of the peace serve six-year terms in Nevada.

On Tuesday, Carson Valley attorneys Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin filed for East Fork Justice of the Peace, officially starting the first race of the 2018 campaign season.

Jones is a Gardnerville attorney, and will be serving as chairwoman on the town board. Levin is a prosecutor in the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

They are vying to replace Perkins, who said he's not seeking another term.

East Fork Justice Court is one of the busiest in rural Nevada, according to the 2017 Nevada Judiciary report.

During fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, the court dealt with 1,896 nontraffic filings, making it the busiest single-justice court in the state.

East Fork Township covers all of Douglas County outside the Lake Tahoe Basin. It was named after the East Fork of the Carson River, which passes through Gardnerville.

Nevada law requires that an additional justice of the peace be added to a township when it reaches 34,000 people unless the presiding judge sends a letter indicating that the additional justice isn't required.

East Fork justices of the peace have been sending the letter to the Legislative Council Bureau every two years since at least the turn of the century.