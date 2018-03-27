Tahoe Film Festival opens Friday

WHO: Presented by a partnership of Douglas High School’s InterAct Club and the Rotary Club of Minden

"Power of Women in Athletics" will be the theme on Friday night when Douglas High School's InterAct Club and the Rotary Club of Minden present the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Festival creator and founder Todd Offenbacher will emcee the event, which begins at 6 p.m. The film presentation begins at 7.

Among the athletes to be featured as part of the Film Festival program are Olympic gold medal skiers Jamie Anderson and Maddie Bowman of South Lake Tahoe, according to Douglas InterAct advisor Mark Lilly.

This is the fourth year the Douglas InterAct Club has put on a fundraiser to support its projects on campus and around the community, Lilly explained.

"We have an Angel Account that subsidizes kids who don't have enough money to buy snacks or lunch; we donate to the Backpack Buddies program here at the high school that provides students with a weekend backpack (school supplies or food among other things); and we donate to the senior events committee, which identifies seniors in need and that helps them buy things like caps and gowns, pay for fees for prom and winter dance," he said.

InterAct is also involved with Project Santa Claus, which has helped Douglas County families and children for more than 25 years.

Recommended Stories For You

The club has 18 active students, ranging from freshmen to seniors, Lilly pointed out.

Sebastian Ramirez is a senior in his third year of involvement with InterAct.

"We help out a lot and it's pretty rewarding to do," he said.

Looking past high school, Ramirez said his goal is to take a gap year and travel — "I want to go to France and ski" or travel to Japan — and then go to college after that. He said he has already been accepted at the universities of Nevada, Utah and Portland.

Being a lifelong Carson Valley resident has made his involvement with InterAct more meaningful.

"Helping younger community members where you grew up is more special than being somewhere else," Ramirez said. "In another community, you don't have that same connection as you do here in a small town."