Tahoe-Douglas Elks offer date night option

In response to current social distancing limitations due to COVID-19, the Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge devised a creative way to maintain their tradition of serving great food while raising money for their numerous charities.

The Elks’ first “Dine and Dash Date Night for Two” was held May 15. Elks member Jim Plamenig said that the event was very well received, and the Elks have planned additional date nights every other week on Fridays. Each event provides a two-serving meal prepared by Tahoe/Douglas Elks members and delivered takeout-style in the parking lot of the lodge.

The next “Dine and Dash Date Night for Two” happens Friday and features a menu of half barbecue chicken, Santa Maria-style beans, salad, and bread. Cost is $25 and reservations must be made by 4:30 p.m. today.

To place an order, call the Lodge at 775-265-5483 and leave a message with your name, phone number, how many orders you’d like (each order serves two), and the time between 5-7 p.m. you’d like to pick up your order. Upon arrival at the lodge, call the same number to alert the Elks, and they’ll bring your meal right out to you.

Additional Dine and Dash date nights are scheduled for June 12 and June 26; menus TBD.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Proceeds from Tahoe/Douglas Elks’ events support organizations and causes for veterans, seniors, and youth in our local community.

School year coming to a close

In Douglas County, the past few months have seen instruction move from the site-based classroom to a distance learning platform, a remarkable shift that happened over the course of a week back in March. Teachers, administrators, and school staff worked diligently to meet the challenge of delivering instruction remotely, and students (and their families) transitioned to online learning, engaging both digitally and through hard copy assignments and projects.

Reaching this point has required great focus, adaptability, and determination on the part of everyone involved. The conclusion of any school year is cause for reflection and celebration, and the circumstances surrounding the 2019-2020 academic year offer a unique opportunity for consideration and acknowledgment.

In lieu of traditional promotion ceremonies, area high schools have planned alternate commemorations in honor of all graduating seniors:

Sierra Lutheran High School is in the midst of a “Graduation Week” celebration, which culminates with a drive-in graduation at SLHS on Saturday.

A mobile parade procession for graduating Douglas High School seniors is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. That day, U.S. Highway 395 closes to through traffic starting at 8:30 a.m. The parade route runs north on 395 from Waterloo to Esmeralda, left on 8th and right onto County Road before proceeding to the high school. A mobile graduation ceremony will be held immediately afterward at DHS.

ASPIRE Academy High School’s graduates will also be recognized during the car parade June 6, although their parade route concludes at Esmeralda. ASPIRE’s drive-in promotion ceremony takes place in the student parking area of DHS that same afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

George Whittell High School is working out the details of their festivities, which will take place in mid-June. The later date is due to the difference in their four-days-per-week academic schedule.

What the future holds remains to be seen, but what’s clear is our community’s support and celebration of the graduating class of 2020. Sending heartfelt congratulations to all area graduates and their families.

