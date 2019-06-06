Tahoe/Douglas Elks host Flag Day ceremony and other June events

Amy Roby



On June 14 at 2 p.m., the Tahoe/Douglas Elks invite the public to the lodge for its annual Flag Day program. The event includes a display and explanation of all the flags that have represented the United States throughout our nation’s history.

On June 14, 1777, as colonists fought for independence from British rule during the American Revolutionary War, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to replace the British Grand Union flag with a new design. The newly adopted flag featured 13 white stars against a blue background and 13 alternating red and white stripes to represent the 13 original colonies that eventually declared their independence from the Kingdom of Great Britain.

Over time, the number of stars in the flag’s upper corner, or canton, increased to reflect the admission of new states. The flag design we know today was adopted on July 4, 1960 and is the version that has represented the United States for the greatest amount of time.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as national Flag Day. As part of that observance, chapters of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks across the U.S. honor the flag with ceremonies dedicated to its history and significance as our nation’s banner.

Bingo

The Elks host Bingo Friday night with doors to the lodge opening at 5 p.m. Warmups start at 6 p.m. followed by regular games at 6:30. Players must be 21 years old to participate.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, chips candy bars, beer, wine, soda, and water are all available for purchase. Coffee and pretzels are free.

Coverall Jackpot Progressive is $1,100 in 49 numbers or less; power ball is $75.

Family breakfast

On June 23 from 8:30-10 a.m., the community is invited to a family breakfast at the Elks lodge.

The menu includes an omelet bar, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

Cost for Elks members/spouses is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and younger. Non-Elks members cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Taco night

The Elks host taco night at the lodge on June 27 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Dinner is $4 and includes a taco, homemade beans, rice, chips, fresh guacamole and other assorted condiments, and dessert. Extra tacos are $2 each with a complete dinner purchase. Assorted beverages are available at the lodge bar.

The Elks taco nights are held on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Proceeds from events hosted by the Tahoe/Douglas Elks benefit programs and services for seniors, veterans, and youth in the Carson Valley community.