Tahoe-Douglas Elks host autumn events

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks have a number of upcoming public events planned at the Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Proceeds from Tahoe/Douglas Elks events help support programs and services throughout the Carson Valley that benefit local youth, seniors and veterans.

Taco night

Tonight is taco night from 5-6:30 p.m. Dinner cost is $4 and includes a taco, homemade beans and rice, chips, fresh guacamole and other assorted condiments, and dessert. Additional tacos may be purchased for $2 each, and a variety of no-host beverages are available.

Lodge taco night is held the fourth Thursday of every month.

Family breakfast

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks’ family breakfast is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m. Sunday. The menu features a made-to-order omelet bar and buffet that includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, juice, and coffee.

Cost is $7 for adult Elks members and $4 per child age 10 and younger; non-Elks members pay $8 and $5 per child.

Lodge family breakfast is held the fourth Sunday of every month.

Bingo

Players 21 and over are invited to Bingo at the lodge on Friday, Nov. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m.; warm ups start at 6 with regular games following at 6:30. Cover all jackpot progressive is $1,125 in 50 numbers or less, and Power Ball is $75.

Complimentary coffee and pretzels will be served. Burgers, hot dogs, chili, chips, candy bars, and other assorted beverages are available for purchase.

Elks Hoop Shoot

On Nov. 2, the Tahoe/Douglas Elks host their annual free throw competition at the Douglas County Community Center gym. Registration starts at 9 a.m.; the first age bracket competition gets underway at 10 a.m.

The Hoop Shoot is open to boys and girls ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2020. Participants have an opportunity to qualify for the national competition to be held in Chicago on April 18. There is no fee to participate.

Questions may be directed to Gary Wendt at 775-265-6136.

Veterans Day dinner

Billed a “welcome home party our Vietnam veterans never received,” the Tahoe/Douglas Elks host a celebratory dinner in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 9.

Social hour gets underway at 5 p.m. and a steak dinner will be served at 6. All veterans in attendance will receive a complimentary meal; the requested donation for non-veterans is $20 per person.

This event has limited seating and reservations are required no later than Nov. 4. Secure a spot via email at amneacy@earthlink.net (preferred) or by calling 281-455-4754.

Astrophotography program at River Fork Ranch Preserve

Photographer, filmmaker, and International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) delegate Jeremy Evans presents “Astrophotography in our National Parks and Public Lands” on Saturday, Oct. 26. This event takes place at the River Fork Ranch Preserve, 381 Genoa Lane in Minden, from 6-8 p.m.

Along with presenting information about basic astrophotography techniques, long-exposure, and time-lapse videos, Evans will explore light pollution and its effects on both humans and wildlife. Night sky images taken at Death Valley, Sequoia, Yellowstone, Yosemite, will be shown.

The program is suitable for those interested in night photography as well as night-sky enthusiasts. There is no cost to attend, although donations to The Nature Conservancy are welcome.

IDA’s mission is “to preserve and protect the nighttime environment and our heritage of dark skies through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting.” More information can be found online at darksky.org.

Questions about this event can be directed to Preserve Manager Lori Leonard at lori.leonard@tnc.org.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.