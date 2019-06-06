Tahoe-Douglas Elks award scholarships to students

Bob Haug, Tahoe/Douglas Elks scholarship chairman, recently announced the following Douglas High School recipients:

Jonah F. Brees received $2,000 from the Lodge and $4,000 from the Elks National Foundation as a 2019 Most Valuable Student.

Julia B. Chappell was awarded $1,000 by the Nevada State Elks Association.

A $4,000 ENF Legacy Award was presented to Jacob Smith.

George Whittell student Anna J. White received $2,000 from the Lodge and $4,000 from the ENF as a 2019 Most Valuable Student from Exalted Ruler Twila Otto and Haug.

Roger Barragan, Elks trustee, and Steve Kurek, Elks organist, presented $1,000 Scholastic scholarships to Sydney McCarthy, Debora Navarro, Zyena Tolhurst, Wyatt Steele, Lexi Trejo-Osorio and Ashley Trejo-Osorio at South Lake Tahoe High School.

Haug announced four middle school students received $150 gift cards each in recognition of being chosen Most Valuable Student for the year, including Pau-Wa-Lu students Antonio Fuentes Solis and Abigail Hutchings and Carina Olsen and Jarom Langkilde from Carson Valley.