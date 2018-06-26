Symphony Orchestra opens in Gardnerville

The July 3 and July 6 concerts are presented free of charge, supported by grants from John and Diane McCall and the Robert Z. Hawkins Foundations.

The Tahoe Symphony Orchestra opens its 13th SummerFest with a patriotic celebration starting 4 p.m. Sunday at Gardnerville's St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane.

Tickets to the concert are available online at http://www.ToccataTahoe.org and at the door.

General admission is $30, $25 for seniors, and free for youth/students under age 25 with ID; preferred seating is $40 ($15 for youth).

The Gardnerville concert will be the first of four across the region. An armed forces medley, with audience members from all branches of the services honored, orchestra-and-chorus versions of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "God Bless America," an audience sing-along of "America the Beautiful," Leroy Anderson's "Bugler's Holiday" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

The chorus performs "Going Home" from "Dvorak's Symphony No. 9" and "Amazing Grace."

Duets and solos by operatic soloists with New York guest, Melody Moore, include "Hear Me Now" from "Man of La Mancha" and "Con Te Partiró," originally by Andrea Bocelli.

One audience member will be able to serve as guest conductor for one piece after Conductor James Rawie's baton is auctioned off, or play the bass drum for Tchaikovsky's colossal "1812 Overture."