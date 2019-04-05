Swim Center officers adult swimming classes

Carson Valley Swim Center will offer adult learn-to-swim classes at The Carson Valley Swim Center in April in recognition of Adult Learn-to-Swim Month.

The classes are April 8-16 and April 22–30.

Each four-lesson session is offered in support of the mission of the USMS Swimming Saves Lives Foundation, the charitable arm of U.S. Masters Swimming. The foundation works to reduce adult drowning risk through education and community outreach.

More than a third of adults in the United States cannot swim the length of a pool, putting them at risk for becoming one of the 10 people who drown every day in this country, according to the CDC.

Most the people who drown in the U.S. are adults.

"My goal is help as many adults as we can in this community to learn to swim." said Adult Learn to Swim Program's Richard Cannon, a certified adult learn-to-swim instructor. "Our small group adult classes (3-1 ratio) are designed for comfort and success. We want to address all potential fears of water and have more focus on those who have never learned to swim, or want to learn to swim better."

The benefit of learning to swim goes beyond the student taking lessons.

"The ripple effect of adult swim lessons is very real," said U.S. Masters Swimming Chief Operating Officer Bill Brenner. "Adults who swim are more likely to sign up their children for lessons, too. So adult swim lessons can result in whole families becoming safer around the water."

Contact Carson Valley swim Center to register for an adult lessons: cvswim.com or (775) 782-8840