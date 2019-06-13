Swim Center hosts lifeguard classes

The Carson Valley Swim Center Junior Lifeguard program will be launching its eight-day session staring Monday. As a participant, you will receive an introduction to the lifeguarding profession and skills needed to eventually become a lifeguard and save lives. These skills include responding to emergencies, treating minor and major first aid; and certification in Adult, Child and Infant CPR. Instructors Richard Cannon and Reagan Lederman will provide training in water rescue skills and mock rescues in all of our six pools. From back boarding a spinal victim to rescuing a swimmer in distress, by the end of the course your water rescues will be at top standards. To cap off the training we will have water rescue relays and even an inner tube relay.

Additionally, we have provided a community leadership component. We will be inviting guest speakers from the community to discuss community safety and youth involvement. These guests include East Fork Fire, Douglas County deputies, Marines, and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Director Dave Thomas. Carson Valley Swim Center Director Shannon Harris will be providing us a behind the scenes tour of the facility as well as what it takes to make our swim center the best in Northern Nevada.

The program will provide experiences and training that help the youth become leaders in their community and safety advocates in a variety of water environments. Douglas County Search and Rescue will be joining us in the second week for the fourth year in a row. During their visit, we will learn how to react to changing water environments, boating safety, and flip the whitewater raft.

Following the completion of the program, participants will be offered the opportunity to shadow with our lifeguard staff. You will be able to put to use the professional skills of diligence, prevention, readiness and proactive guarding. So come kick off the summer right and become a Junior Lifeguard at the Carson Valley Swim Center, class of 2019.

The Carson Valley Swim Center will be offering the 2019 Junior Lifeguard Program for youth ages 12-15. The program will run for two weeks: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to noon, June 17-20 and June 24-27. The cost is $65 per participant. Participants must be able to swim 200 yards and tread water for 1 minute. For information, visit http://www.cvswim.com or contact the Carson Valley Swim Center at 775-782-8840 or in person at 1600 NV-88 Minden, NV 89423.