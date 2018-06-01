Swim Center hosts free day

The Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting an open house with free admission 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A lunchtime barbecue will be hosted as well.

Information regarding swim lessons, water aerobics classes and summer programming will be available.

The center has more than 20 lifeguards who provide swim lessons to kids that include teaching the fundamentals of aquatic skills as well as advanced swimming techniques, and the lessons are offered year-round.

The Carson Valley Swim Center opened its doors in April 1989, and cost $2.4 million to build, and was voted the "Best Place to Take Your Kids" for the years 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 in The Record-Courier's annual Best of Carson Valley survey.

Every summer a two-week Junior Lifeguard Program is held for kids between the ages of 11 and 15. The course includes basic water safety, CPR and first-aid, and lifeguard training.

Douglas County Search & Rescue provides instruction on rafting and boat safety, and representatives from the Sheriff's Office and the East Fork Fire Protection District are guest speakers.

Several times a year, the Swim Center's certified instructors conduct lifeguard/CPR training for the public and annually provide certified pool operator training for the staff and the public.

Most recently, the center's instructors certified over 20 Douglas County School District coaches in CPR.

The swim center has approximately 147,000 user visits per year, with 35 percent of those visits being children.