Sweep sprucing up Gardnerville

With Earth and Arbor Day bookending this week, Main Street Gardnerville is encouraging residents to get out on Saturday to clean the town's streets.

The only Main Street program in Nevada is seeking volunteers to bring their work gloves, sun hats and a broom to help sweep down the town's sidewalks and streets.

Main Street Director Debbi Lehr said the group is asking for individuals, service groups, clubs, and businesses to provide teams of volunteers to pitch in and make downtown Gardnerville shine.

Volunteers will be picking up trash, cleaning benches, weeding and sweeping sidewalks and much more throughout downtown.

Participants will meet at the Gardnerville Station, 1395 Main St., for coffee and instructions on projects for the day. Anyone planning on participating should contact Lehr at 775-782-8027 or at info@mainstreetgardnerville.org.

The street sweep is just one of the ways Gardnerville spruces up Main Street for the summer.

The group is seeking people and businesses to support the Main Street Gardnerville flower program by adopting flower pots and baskets that decorate the town.

Pots are $45 each, with two for $40 each.

Baskets are available for $95 each at http://www.mainstreetgardnerville.org/purchases.

On Tuesday the program celebrated its volunteers, which have contributed more than $1 million in hours over the past decade.

More than 60 volunteers and businesses participated in the gala.