Sweatshirt giveaway sponors sought

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is seeking sponsors for its annual sweatshirt giveaway for every member of their Carson City and Carson Valley locations. Local donors receive their logo or name imprinted on the back of the sweatshirts as a thank you for their support.

Katie Leao, executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said the Club has handed out over 800 sweatshirts to its members each year for the past four years to help ensure no child goes without a means of warmth during the winter months, and Club members can be seen around town proudly wearing their sweatshirts all year round.

“Dedicated partners in the communities we serve allow us to provide our members with valuable programs that promote growth, positive interactions, and in the instance of the sweatshirt program, we can also provide them with warm apparel for the cold winter months,” Leao said.

Sponsorships range from $2,500 to $5,000 and include a name or company logo imprinted on the sweatshirts.

“The weather is starting to turn cold, and for some of our members this sweatshirt is their only warm piece of clothing,” Leao said. “A new sweatshirt every year is necessary for our growing kids and a nice way to show them how much they mean to us and the community, and it’s a great way for our local sponsors to get recognition.”

Leao said community support is the cornerstone of what makes the Club work for the 2,000 plus kids served each year.

“We can’t thank each of our donors enough for their generous support,” she said. “Dedicated partners are what make our Club and community such a special place.”

For more information on how to sponsor this year’s Club sweatshirts and beanies, contact Katie Leao at katiel@bgcwn.org or call 775-882-8820.