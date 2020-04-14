Suspects sought in burglary at Nevada Trading Post

WELLINGTON — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect(s) involved in a commercial burglary at the Nevada Trading Post in the Topaz Ranch Estates.

The suspects(s), dressed in all black with slender builds, enterered the business in the early morning hours of 3/29/2020 and removed numerous items. Investigators believe this burglary was committed by the same suspect(s) involved with previous burglaries at this lcoaiton.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775)782-9927. Reference case number 20so00424.