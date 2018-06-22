Sunsets, surfing and rule of thirds

The Carson Valley Photo Club's June meeting welcomed summer with sunsets and surfing with an emphasis on rule of thirds.

Club president Nancy Hulsey said 23 people attended, including three new members as Suzie Zimmerli presented on "Lightroom Basics."

The photo club's monthly contest was "Watercraft" with an emphasis on the rule of thirds with Jackie Gorton receiving first place with her photo titled "Sunset Cruise" and second place and third place was awarded to Merry Muller for her photographs "Wind Surfer" and "Early Morning at Jenner." Carson Valley Photo Club's next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. July 10 at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. The public is welcome.