Sunny skies forecast for fishing derby

Saturday and Sunday will see some great fishing weather as Carson Valley children participate in the 29th annual Kids Fishing Derby.

More than 1,000 young anglers 3-12 years old are expected to participate this weekend.

"It's kind of like, once you get hooked you get hooked," Derby Board of Directors President Tyler Creel said. "It just seems like it's part of the community now for me. It's a great way of giving back. I love it."

The Fishing Derby has seven sessions starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A special needs session is Saturday afternoon.

Willow Creek has been stocked with 4,000 fish (300 are tagged), equipment and bait as well as other essentials will be available, plus awards and prizes will be distributed to the young anglers. It's all made possible by volunteers who take care of the details, from set-up, to the derby itself and then clean-up at the end.

About 200 volunteers help handle such details as set-up and tear-down at the venue, registration, helping youngsters on the stream, fish cleaning, food and more.

Registration is required for each of the seven designated sessions since space is limited along the creek.

The weather for Saturday and Sunday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service.