Sunday fire displaces family

A small electrical fire in the second story of a Gardnerville fourplex forced a family of six out of their home on Sunday morning.

East Fork firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

"Initial reports indicated that there was smoke coming from the wall behind an appliance on the first floor of the two story four-plex," East Fork Battalion Chief Larry Goss said. "Firefighters located and extinguished the fire in short order confining it to a small area between the studs."

While not a large fire, the electrical supply for the second floor burned through requiring the residents to vacate.

They received housing assistance through the American Red Cross, who helped the five adults and one child.

"American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are meeting with the residents and will ensure everyone has a safe place to sleep and has food, clothing, medication and other essentials," acting public affairs officer Edd Lockwood said on Sunday. "Over the next several days, Red Cross client casework volunteers will stay in contact with the family and provide referrals, as they begin their road to recovery."

Goss said there were smoke detectors in the home, but they did not go off.

"East Fork Fire Protection District reminds all home owners and tenants to check you smoke detectors regularly and change batteries when you change your clocks in spring and fall," Goss said.