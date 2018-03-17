Sun out as storm moves out of Carson Valley

Roads were relatively clear as dawn broke this morning in Carson Valley.

Chains or snow tires are being required on Highway 88 south Of Minden, but otherwise some elevation is required before the roads get too slick.

At 7 a.m., chains or snow tires were being required on Highway 50 from Stateline to Dayton, on Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 395 from Jake's Hill to the state line.

More than a foot of snow fell in Carson Valley along the Foothills in the storm, with 13 inches reported to the National Weather Service by a trained spotter and 14 inches measured in Genoa.

Snow fell all day Friday, tapering off well before the expiration of a winter storm warning.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reported a half-foot of additional powder overnight, bringing the total new snow for the week to 63 inches.

Recommended Stories For You

The forecast includes a chance of scattered snow showers today with a high temperature of 40 degrees. Temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the teens, before the weather warms up on Sunday.