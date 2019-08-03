Summer Soiree helps build Boys & Girls clubhouse

Attendees gathered for cocktail hour and live music at the 2018 Summer Soiree.

Special to The R-C

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada hosts the third annual Summer Soiree fundraiser to help build a clubhouse for Carson Valley members, 4 p.m. Aug. 11 in Genoa.

Currently, Club activities are hosted at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, but due to school events and availability of classrooms, there are many limitations to what the Club can provide to the youth of Carson Valley without having its own location.

“A clubhouse of our own would provide innumerable benefits for both current and future Club members,” Katie Leao executive director for the Club, said. “With a clubhouse, we would be able to offer kids a permanent location for Club activities to take place, permanent rooms for art, academics, games and so much more.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is required to have three years’ worth of operating costs saved before they are able to open a clubhouse in Carson Valley. Yearly operating costs for the Club don’t only include standard costs for utilities and staffing, but transportation to the Club after school, general academic and supplies, and any programming not covered by state or federal grants.

Leao said, “We are calling on the community to support the youth in Carson Valley. Kids who are Club members are less likely to engage in risky behavior, more likely to graduate on time and regularly volunteer in their community.”

The Summer Soiree is an offshoot of the Mike Tice “For the Kids” Golf Tournament, which also raises funds specifically for a new clubhouse.

The tournament is held every year by Tice, the former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders’ offensive line coach, who invites celebrities from all over the country to participate. The most recent event raised over $200,000, with more than half going into a dedicated building fund and the remainder going towards operations for the Carson Valley site.

“I would like to thank our community partners for their dedication to the Summer Soiree,” Leao said. “I would particularly like extend a special thank you to Lois Wray of the Pink House, for helping us carry on the memory of her husband, Dan Wray, who I know had a special place for the Club in his heart.”

Chef Josh Deri of Blend Catering in Reno is donating his time and skills as a chef at the Summer Soiree for the third time, for the second year in a row, Bently Ranch is generously supplying beef, and Borda Ranch is supplying lamb. The Union Carson has donated beer for the event and Red’s 395 Bar & Grill has donated the wine. Tickets are $150 each or $1,350 for a table of 10. A silent dessert auction featuring sweets from local bakeries, live music by King Whistler, and 50/50 raffle round out the evening’s activities.

To purchase tickets or make a donation please visit bit.ly/summersoiree19