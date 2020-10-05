Suicide Prevention announces new board members

The Suicide Prevention Network announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors on Thursday.

Retired Catholic Father William (Bill) Nadeau and Starbucks Change Manager of Distribution Operations Timothy Aboussleman have joined the board of the nonprofit.

A native of St. Paul, Minn., and a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Nadeau began his career in prison ministry after earning a master’s degree in criminology.

Retiring from prison ministry after serving 25 years in multiple corrections systems, Nadeau was appointed to serve the parish of St. Gall Catholic Church in Gardnerville in 2001. He was reassigned to serve at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Incline Village in 2007, remaining through November 2019.

Now retired, he is still involved in the community and uses his energy, experience and gifts to continue serving those who are in need, which now includes Suicide Prevention Network.

Currently Change Manager of Distribution Operations at the Minden Starbucks facility, Aboussleman settled in Nevada in 2017 after living and working in California and Oregon for well-recognized companies UPS, Sequential and Amazon.

With an MBA, as well as PMP and PSM certifications, hiss project management, strategic planning and execution skills will be an added benefit to Suicide Prevention Network’s toolkit. He is married and has two children.

The men join President Terry Taylor, Vice President David Brady, Treasurer John Merino, Secretary Natalia Vander Laan, Christy Bateman, Sheela Bilderback, Denise Castle, Jan Garcia, Andrea Highfill, John Lenz and Steven Thaler on the board.

The mission of Suicide Prevention Network is to provide suicide prevention and awareness through intervention, education, advocacy and support services for all residents of Douglas County, free of charge. The nonprofit seeks to decrease suicide and its impact on the community. It’s ultimate goal is to create a suicide-free community by eliminating the option of suicide as a solution for escaping depression, loneliness, mental illness or any other cause for hopelessness.