Subject of manhunt in custody

A man who was the subject of a manhunt that forced a lockdown on Friday at China Spring Youth Camp is in custody.

Rocky Boice, Jr., 39, is being held at the Washoe County Detention Center in connection with charges out of Washoe Tribal Court.

Boice was spotted by an officer traveling down Highway 395 and abandoned his car on China Spring Road.

At the time, reports were he was wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Boice was one of 10 people convicted in the 1998 beating death of Eastwood Toker founder Sammy Resendiz in a Carson City hotel room.

He was released on parole from prison in 2015.