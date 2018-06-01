Subject of manhunt in Carson City custody

A Carson City man who was the subject of a three-hour manhunt on Thursday was taken into custody in Carson City on Friday morning.

Taylor Peart, 33, was taken into custody on a felony warrant unrelated to Thursday's search by Carson City Sheriff's deputies, Undersheriff Paul Howell said.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary near Jacks Valley at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

The person reporting the burglary followed Peart, but lost sight of him near Cherokee and Bucks Road.

Douglas patrol deputies, investigators, Carson City Sheriff's Office, and Washoe Tribal Police conducted an extensive search of the area.

The victim of burglary arrived home and reviewed surveillance at the residence and identified the suspect. The search was called off at around 1 p.m.