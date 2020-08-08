Subconservancy’s Ed James floodplain manager of the year

Edwin James, the Carson Water Subconservancy District General Manager, is the 2020 California, Nevada, and Hawaii Floodplain Management Association’s Floodplain Manager of the Year. This award recognizes James for his efforts and contributions to floodplain management in the Carson River Watershed.

The Floodplain Manager of the Year Award is designed to honor an individual or team responsible for the development or implementation of a distinguished local program or activity. This award is given by the Association to individuals or teams who are highly instrumental in carrying forward the goals and objectives of floodplain management. James’ effort to balance the municipal, economic, and environmental needs within the watershed has earned him this respected award. During the past 20-plus years, his work with the counties and Carson River Coalition members in the Carson River Watershed resulted in reduced flood risks to our watershed community.

Under James’ leadership and working with our partners CWSD:

Developed, adopted, and updated the Carson River Watershed Regional Floodplain Management Plan,

bBecame an active Cooperative Technical Partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and

Continues to leverage CWSD funding to help counties implement floodplain management projects and elevate flood awareness throughout the watershed.

“It is a great honor to receive this award but the recognition should not only go to me but to all the entities and people who have worked to reduce the flood risk in the Carson River Watershed. This award represents the effort and leadership of the Carson Water Subconservancy District’s Board and staff, the Carson River Coalition, including Alpine County, Douglas County, Carson City, Storey County, Lyon County, and Churchill County, as well as state and federal agencies, and non-government entity partners (NGOs). These combined efforts have helped protect floodplain lands and provide information on ways that communities can reduce their flood risk,” James said.

James will receive the award this September at the Annual FMA Conference.