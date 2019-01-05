Studio seeks people for documentary about 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley

An entertainment production company is looking for people who may have been associated with the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley for a documentary feature film.

Coolfire Studios, from St. Louis, is seeking anybody who may have participated in the event, worked as a volunteer or attended the games to be potential interview subjects.

The studio is also seeking anyone who may have old home movie footage or still photography.

Coolfire will transfer any usable old film footage to a digital format and provide a digital copy to the owner at no cost.

Coolfire is coming to Squaw Valley from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 to film interviews and footage of the area.

The studio will require a pre-interview phone call before scheduling an on-camera interview.

To contact the studio, email executive producer David Johnson at 1960olympics@gmail.com or call 314-300-6502.