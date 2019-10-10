Student’s tragic death prompts conversation

A parent education night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday after a 13-year old Carson Valley Middle School student took his own life.

“We are all feeling the sadness from losing a young man in our community,” Suicide Prevention Network Executive Director Debbie Posnien said Thursday. “Shock, disbelief, hurt, sorrow, and grief are some of the feelings we may be experiencing with this loss. We must all come together and comfort one another.”

Posnien said the network is offering an opportunity for parents to discuss the death, which occurred Tuesday.

Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges said investigators are trying to put the boy’s death into context.

“We are currently investigating this incident to try to bring some understanding to why this occurred,” he said. “We are truly saddened by this as it affects the entire community. We are working closely with Suicide Prevention to try to prevent this type of situation from occurring or reoccurring.”

Monday’s meeting, entitled “Let’s Talk About It,” will be at the Partnership of Douglas County office, 1625 Highway 88, Suite 104, in Minden.

Posnien urged anyone with question or seeking support to call 775-783-1510.