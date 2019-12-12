Students support Sertoma coat drive

National Junior Honor Society students at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School recently organized a successful clothing collection effort in support of the Carson Valley Sertoma coat drive.

To qualify for NJHS, students must maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average and participate in 30 hours of community service and five hours of school service per year.

In August, PWL eighth grader and NJHS member Parker Gustafson attended the inaugural Volunteer Expo at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center on a hunt for volunteer opportunities and approached the Sertoma booth to ask how he might help. He shared the idea of the coat drive with PWL NJHS adviser Mrs. Campbell-Parr, and the collaboration was underway.

The clothing collection was held over a two-week period and culminated with a celebration at the school on Nov. 22. Students donated a total of 313 items that included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, pants, shirts, and shoes. As a show of their appreciation, Sertoma members presented the NJHS with a certificate and passed out candy.

Sertoma coat drive coordinator Eileen Behr reflected on the significance of having a collection area at the school, as it helped provide items suitable for younger populations.

“This is very helpful,” Behr said. “We are always getting requests for children’s outerwear and clothing. Now we will be able to fulfill those needs.”

Addressing the students, Campbell-Parr said, “You are a part of making other people’s Christmas and winter warm, and we really thank you.”

The Carson Valley Sertoma Coat Drive is ongoing through Jan. 31, and items are distributed as they are received. Blue barrel donation areas are located throughout Gardnerville, Minden and Carson City; check carsonvalleysertoma.org/coat-drive.html for information.

In early December, Douglas High School students established a number of special coat drive collection sites on their campus; these will also remain open through Jan. 31.

Joyful Noise concert next week

The 18th annual “Joyful Noise” holiday concert will be held in the Black Box Theater at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St., in Carson City, on Thursday, Dec. 19. Doors open at 6:30 with music starting at 7 p.m.

The festive event features John and Cherie Shipley on vocals and keys and Lanny Hansen on drums. Guest artist Tom Miller will contribute vocals and share his talents on the saxophone, flute, and guitar; and “the fabulous 8-piece Joyful Noise chorus” will lend their voices to the musical celebration of the season.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Kathy Hannah has been a Joyful Noise chorus member for a decade; she said the family friendly concert has been held at the CVIC Hall and Genoa Town Hall in years past. Ranchos residents Marilyn Erickson and Mary James also belong to the chorus.

Cost to attend is $15 for general, $12 for seniors and BAC members, $8 for kids 6-12 and free for those age 5 and younger. Advance tickets may be purchased online at breweryarts.org; there is a $2 service fee per ticket for online purchases. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Call the BAC at 775-883-1976 for information.