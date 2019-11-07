Students shine through coat drive and 1-act plays

The National Junior Honor Society at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School is helping support the Carson Valley Sertoma Coat Drive. Now through Nov. 15, PWL serves as a special location collection site for new and gently used winter clothing.

NJHS adviser Mrs. Campbell-Parr said a member of Sertoma approached the student organization for assistance with their annual coat drive. NJHS members were inspired and “thought (helping out) was a great idea.”

Donations in both adult and children’s sizes are welcome. Requested items include blankets, gloves, hats, jackets, scarves, sweaters, and new socks, all of which may be dropped off in the school’s collection barrel or at the PWL front office. NJHS is holding a competition for the grade level that brings in the most donated items.

Additional blue barrel drop-off areas for the Sertoma Coat Drive are located throughout the Carson Valley, including one at the 7-11 on Tillman in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Other collection site locations and more information can be found online at carsonvalleysertoma.org.

Douglas High School students direct 1-act plays

DHS hosts the eighth annual student-directed 1-Act Play Festival the weekends of Nov. 15-16 and 22-23. Performances are scheduled in the DHS Drama room 101 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee showing each Saturday afternoon of the festival.

Presented by the DHS Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 990, the festival features four plays. “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play” and “Why We Like Love Stories” will be performed Nov. 15-16; performances the weekend of Nov. 22-23 evoke an outer space theme with “Letters To An Alien” and “Everyone Gets Abducted By Aliens: A Cautionary Tale.”

Francesca Melander and Kaleb Vaughn direct “The 39 Steps…,” a 1940s radio studio re-creation in the mystery/thriller genre, complete with spies, secrets, and hidden identities.

“Why We Like Love Stories,” directed by Levi Romero, explores the relationship dynamics of four teens over a 2-year period as they discover the nuances and nature of love.

Nathan Rothschild directs “Letters to an Alien,” in which a young girl, banished to her grandfather’s house, figures out a way to communicate with extraterrestrials through her Gameboy.

Director Caroline Hall takes the helm for the satirical comedy “Everyone Gets Abducted By Aliens: A Cautionary Tale.” The characters Conspiracy Dan and Sweet Bonnie warn of the world’s dangers and the myriad ways we are at risk of alien abduction.

Pre-sale tickets for evening performances are $5 and may be purchased from any DHS Drama Club member or cast member, or at the school’s front office; tickets at the door will be $10. Saturday matinees are donation only.

The festival is sponsored by the International Thespian Society. DHS drama teacher Amy Sando said the four plays will be adjudicated, and the DHS Thespian Troupe 990 will send the top play to the Northern Nevada Thespian Festival on Dec. 7. Plays that win superior marks at NNTF move on the state competition in Las Vegas in March.

Over the past eight years, two student-directed plays from DHS have earned the top superior title at the NNTF, and last year’s 1-act, “I Dream Before I Take a Stand,” missed qualifying for state competition by only .5 point.

“This is a great honor for our school,” said Sando.

Questions about the forthcoming play festival can be directed to Sando at asando@dcsd.k12.nv.us.

Turkey Shoot

Carson Valley Golf Course hosts its annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday, Nov. 16. The family friendly tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Play is the best 15 holes, and golfers can get up to three Mulligans by donating canned goods (3 cans = 1 Mulligan).

CVGC owner Manya Brooks said an important aspect of the Turkey Shoot is the canned food drive to benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

“The tournament provides an opportunity for people to drop food items off and play a fun game of golf,” she said.

$40 covers the golf and cart, soup, and $5 prize fund. Season pass holders pay the usual fee plus $15. Turkeys will be awarded to the top three female players, top three male players, and the top junior player. Golfers will have a chance to “putt for pie” and roll some frozen poultry while playing turkey bowling.

CVGC is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos. Connect with CVGC to reserve a tournament spot at 775-265-3181, or log on to carsonvalleygolf.com.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.