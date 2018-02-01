Students receive hands-on experience

What Businesses can do for Students:

Douglas High School students in Jill Alley's business management class made connections with two local businesses recently.

Junior Diego Solis partnered with Pulse Fitness and senior Paul Costelo partnered with Edward Jones financial services.

The partnerships were part of a class project that encourages students to offer services to businesses in Douglas County in exchange for tips and hands-on experience.

The project started in December and is a way for students to make connections in the community and add to their business learning experience, said Alley.

"It's one thing to learn from a text book, but this gives them hands-on and real life experience," she said.

The business management class is the second business class offered through the high school and provides students with credit toward the career technical education state requirement, said Alley.

It is also part of the Future Business Leaders of America, a national organization focused on preparing students for the transition from school to the business world.

Pulse Fitness' group fitness director Kathryn Bricker presented viable business information to the class Tuesday.

"Don't be timid, go out and do it," said Bricker. "To me it's getting the idea out that these students can get support and not have the fear of striking out."

Part of her presentation was how to gain and retain clients.

"She told us that it's not so much as getting new clients that is important, but keeping them," said Solis. "The gym is always finding more ways to do that, like adding new classes. I've seen that gym change so many times, but always in a good way."

Bricker told students it's important to look at the big umbrella of a business and use resources to reach out to clients in a relatable way. She told them to look at trends and what people are interested in and how it applies to their business.

James Berston from Edward Jones volunteered his time to teach students about the fundamentals of a successful business.

Berston said Edward Jones has partnered with the Junior Achievement program, a worldwide nonprofit organization for students kindergarten through high school that focuses on the three the pillars of student success: Work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

He has presented in the past in Alley's principles of business and marketing class.

Berston said students seem to be taking the information well and the partnerships with local businesses is giving them deeper meaning to their education.

"They're getting the idea of how important their education is and are becoming leaders," he said.

Costelo and Solis agreed the class has been rewarding.

"It's the hands-on experience and not just learning from a textbook," said Costelo. "It's about going out and actually doing what we want and with the stuff that we are passionate about."

Alley said the class is looking to partner with more businesses including restaurants, stores and other entrepreneurs throughout the school year in hope of making connections and providing different perspectives of business management and success.

For more information and to partner with the Douglas High School Business Management Class call Jill Alley at the high school, 782-5136 extension 1875.