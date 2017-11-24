Students donate more than 3,000 pounds of food

Douglas High School's Block D club raised $5,000 and made a donation of 3,600 pounds of food to the Carson Valley Food Closet for their annual Turkey Drive. Last week, the club broke into groups to go door-to-door throughout the Valley to raise money for the drive. On Nov. 17, the club shopped at Smith's for turkey dinners, dairy products, toiletries and other essentials to donate.

Mckenna Hoyle, an officer of Block D and senior at Douglas, said the experience was humbling, particularly when they were dropping off the donations at the food closet.

"We talked to the lady that runs the warehouse and she explained what they do and how they are giving back to the community," Hoyle said. "I really enjoyed hearing her speak and seeing her passion for it. She had a lot of respect for the people she helps, even though they are in a really tough situation. The relationships there were really interesting to me."

Hannah Sizelove, vice president of the club said she was struck by the community's willingness to give to their food drive.

"I had one lady who dumped out her entire coin jar to donate because that is all she had on her," Sizelove said.



— Casey PeckPresident of Block D

"I had one lady who dumped out her entire coin jar to donate because that is all she had on her," Sizelove said.

Casey Peck, president of Block D, said she was inspired by the sense of community the project encouraged.

"I thought it was cool to see a bunch of high school students get together and do something that benefits the whole community. At the warehouse there were like 30 kids helping unload and everyone just put in all their effort and we had a line, it was really cool to see," said Peck.

Block D Advisor Ernie Monfiletto said the club has been doing the food drive for more thab 10 years. He said it is something the community looks forward to.

"People wait for this event, I go up to doors and people would say, 'oh good you guys are finally here, I can't wait to donate,"' Peck said.

Kaela Forvilly, an officer with Block D and Douglas senior, said she thinks the food drive's success and people's willingness to donate speaks to how close knit the Carson Valley community is and how willing everyone is to help each other, particularly during the holidays.

"It makes me proud to be a part of this community," said Hoyle.

Monfiletto thanked Smith's and the Gardnerville Walmart for allowing the club to buy turkeys at a discounted price. The club donated 250 turkeys to the Food Closet.