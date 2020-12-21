Structure fire reported in Genoa

East Fork firefighters are battling a structure fire on Meadow Lark Lane in Genoa.

The fire call came around 9:50 p.m. Firefighters from across Carson Valley responded to the blaze. By 10:40 p.m., personnel on scene reported the fire was on the ropes.

There are no hydrants in the neighborhood, so water tenders were responding.

Firefighters are calling for the American Red Cross.

The fire went to a second alarm. It was the second structure fire in the Valley in two days.