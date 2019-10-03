Stormy evening spices up Candy Dance

Attendees at the actual dance celebrating Candy Dance’s centennial will have a tale to tell for the next 100 years after huddling together during Saturday evening’s rainstorm.

Saying Genoans are a hearty bunch, Town Manager JT Chevallier said several of the sold-out dinner’s guest stuck out the rain.

“It was actually a fun event,” he said. “Memories were made and we all shared in a little bit of suffering, which falls in line with the Genoan way of life.”

Chevallier said he appreciated those who stayed and partied, and thanked opening band the Sierra Sweethearts for performing under the tent while it was raining.

“The clouds parted and folks were even able to sit down,” he said. “We are grateful to all our sponsors, partners, staff and volunteers for their support and dedication to this event. To say the 100-year anniversary was memorable would be an understatement. It was one we will surely talk about for years.”

The dinner-dance hearkens back to the original Candy Dance in 1919 which was held to raise money to install streetlights in Genoa, where it gets dark quite early.

Candy Dance, and since 1974, the associated craft fair, have been provided the lion’s share of the town’s annual budget.

With 350 booths, the craft fair draws an estimated 30,000 people to the town over the last weekend in September.

The big crowd turned up Saturday despite forecasts of cold weather. The day turned out to be mild, despite breezy conditions which peaked at about 48 mph at Genoa Lane and Highway 395 on Saturday afternoon.

The rain rolled in with the cold front pretty much the same time as the dinner started around 5:30 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes.

Sunday dawned much cooler with a dusting of snow on Genoa roofs and berms along Jacks Valley Road.

The fudge ran out by Sunday morning, but Genoa volunteer firefighters still were selling Italian sausage sandwiches. There was a good crowd on Sunday, but they favored warm drinks over margaritas, though there were a few bloody marys being procured.

Town Historian Billie Jean Rightmire sold her history of Candy Dance in front of the town hall.

Rightmire said she sold most of her books on Saturday.