Man survives lightning strike

A road worker survived being struck by lighting near Sonora Junction during Thursday’s storm.

The Road & Highway Builders employee was getting out of his pickup at around 4:15 p.m. and was walking away when lighting hit the vehicle and then him.

According to CalTrans Spokeswoman Florene Trainor the man was working on the widening of Highway 395 near the junction of highways 395 and 108 when he was hit.

“The employee was talking and joking when he was put in the ambulance,” Trainor said. “The construction manager stated that the employee was in good condition and good spirits, but for precaution was being sent to the hospital.”

He was taken to Walker where a helicopter took him to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Weather is also being blamed for a power outage that hit Carson Valley at around 6 p.m. that affected 1,838 NV Energy customers.

Also affected by the outage was the traffic signals at Main Street and Gilman and at Waterloo in Gardnerville. An NHP trooper conducted traffic control at the intersection until power was restored.

Spokeswoman Kristen Saibini said a tree in the power line caused the outage. Power was restored at 7:35 p.m. for most power company customers.

Of 10 fires reported by the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch from lightning strikes on Thursday, five were in Alpine County.

Smoke from the Wade fire which has burned a third of an acre above Mesa Vista near Woodfords will be visible for a while, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is located between Wade and Larson canyons and is being fought by Forest Service firefighters.

A large tree was hit by lightning on the steep slope, which could drop limbs on firefighters, so they’re working it carefully.

Rain over night on Thursday helped keep the fire from spreading.

The Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch reported lightning strikes in Horsethief Canyon, near Marklee Village, Grover Hot Springs and Willow Flat.

East Fork firefighters had a busy Thursday that included responding to two traffic collisions on Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts, a reported smoke inhalation and a gas leak among other things.

One of the collisions involved a rollover near Pine Valley Road around 1:40 p.m. and the other was at 5:55 p.m. At least two people were transported as a result.

A woman on Loam Lane in the Sunridge neighborhood of Indian Hills was treated by medics for smoke inhalation after an incident around 6:30 p.m.

At almost the same time, East Fork responded to a report of a gas leak on Angora in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

A flash flood watch and small stream flood warning were issued for Alpine and Douglas counties on Thursday after up to an inch of rain was reported falling in Markleeville. Both were cancelled at 8 p.m.

Another round of thunderstorms were possible on Friday evening, but were expected to clear by today.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 92 degrees with the wind 5-10 mph.