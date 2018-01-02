Storms dominated the news in 2017

January

The second wreck in six days at Highway 88 and Centerville Road has spawned a petition and a call for a light at the intersection.

Highway 50 was again the most dangerous road in Douglas County, accounting for half the fatalities in the county during 2016, according to state figures.

Nonpayment of property and room taxes by the Historian Inn in Gardnerville has prompted legal action by the county. The hotel's operator agreed to pay back $100,000 in February.

One of the first acts of a new East Fork Fire District Board was to seek talks to dissolve the county's north valley redevelopment district.

A state of emergency was declared by Douglas County commissioners in preparation for possible flooding expected to arrive.

High water north of Cradlebaugh Bridge on Highway 395 sent a torrent of evening commuters through Nevada's oldest town.

Douglas County School District is not responsible for funding an environmental impact study for the former Kingsbury Middle School site, school board trustees decided.

Lather, rinse, repeat may turn out to be the forecast for the next week after snowfall is followed by the possibility of new flooding.

A Minden auction house is liquidating Saletti's Restaurant, as well as selling pieces of the building that house the popular eatery.

Communication and strong relationships between Douglas County emergency services personnel were the keys to managing this month's flooding, according to local officials.

More than 30 vendors will be on site at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center to talk to and provide services for seniors in the area.

The use of body cameras by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies will be discussed by county commissioners.

February

While most Carson Valley residents were bracing for the floodwaters in early January, Duane Petite was looking forward to seeing how River Fork Ranch weathered the storm.

Improvements including restrooms and trash receptacles could be in the Kingsbury Grade North Trailhead's future.

Ruby Jacobsen, a seventh-grader at Carson Valley Middle School, won annual district-wide Spelling Bee at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School after the fifth round with the word "prodigious."

After two years of trying to increase participation in Douglas County's Relay for Life, organizers have merged it with the Carson City event.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Briana Neben is the new Miss Douglas County.

Winds near 80 mph scoured Carson Valley on Thursday, blowing down trees and knocking out power to thousands of Douglas County residents.

Just as Douglas County residents were recovering from the wettest January in more than a century, February brought a new round of storms that flooded roads, downed power lines, and wreaked havoc across Carson Valley. Highway 395 was closed in both directions at Cradlebaugh Bridge.

Retired Gen. John Abizaid shared some light moments — as well as some serious ones — with a near-capacity audience Sunday night during the Douglas County Republicans' "We The People" Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Celebration at the Carson Valley Inn.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval asked the director of the Nevada Department of Transportation to work with Douglas County residents near the Highway 88 and Centerville intersection to fix safety issues there.

Since 2008 about 200 animals — including dogs, cats, donkeys, goats and geese — have found homes through Strawberry Fields Animal Rescue. The shelter found a new home in Wellington, according to its Web site, http://strawberryfieldsrescue.com

March

Kyle Black, a 32-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos resident born with Down syndrome who has been hospitalized for achalasia, bronchiectasis, pneumonia and several surgeries over the years, works hard every day to hear his heart say "awesome dude!"

It may be time for some needed shoring up of the 33-year-old Minden Park gazebo.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins described files stacked floor to ceiling in the recently expanded jail and a lack of security when perpetrators of crimes and their victims are within proximity to each other in courtrooms to county commissioners in presenting a proposal to expand the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Building.

Carson Valley Middle School students cracked open their piggy banks and donated more than $1,430.89 to the American Cancer Society.

While 2018 may be the year that work at the Bently Heritage Distillery site is completed, there's lot's to do before the whiskey starts flowing.

A major design review for a 19,526-square-foot church was approved by the Gardnerville Town Board. High Sierra Fellowship will be located near Heritage Park at the entrance to Chichester Estates.

More than two-dozen area safety and protection officials gained understanding of how to better handle crisis situations by completing Douglas County Sheriff Office's first crisis intervention training.

Improvements at Carson Valley Middle School are slated to start in May once abatement work is completed. The Douglas County School Board approved nearly $3 million in funding for renovations to the aging facility. The school opened in the late 1950s and served as Carson Valley's high school until 1975.

Marijuana establishments do not have a place in Douglas County, the planning commission decided.

After being closed most of January and February because of flood damage, River Fork Ranch in Genoa has reopened to the public.

School libraries aren't usually known as the most exciting spot on campus, but at Jacks Valley Elementary School, students are pumped up about checking out and returning books.

Grizzly and Jobie look forward to visiting Douglas County Library each week, but neither of them can read. The two rescued therapy dogs are part of READing Paws, a program that lets children read to dogs.

Although Douglas County residents overwhelmingly shot down Question 2 on the November ballot, a similar form of green is soon coming to Carson Valley. Las Vegas-based Positively Green Organics LLC in late December was approved by the Nevada Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp on a 50-acre site in northwest Douglas County.

A man and a woman are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a double shooting in Topaz Ranch Estates on Monday evening. The March 20 shooting at Topaz Ranch Estates was possibly a botched homicide suicide, and the man involved in the incident has since died, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Douglas County Commissioners discussed a nearly $145 million Fiscal Year 2017-18 county budget during the first of several public hearings.

April

Deceased and living veterans may soon get recognition in Douglas County in the form of a monument. Welcome All Veterans Everywhere is working with county commissioners on a plan for a veterans appreciation monument in front of the historic courthouse in Minden.

The number of locations that house Douglas County School District's elementary-level special services programs will double next year to four.

The district is serving about 600 students with disabilities. Of those students, about 200 are at the elementary-school level, which includes 3-years-olds to fifth-graders, as well as sixth-graders at Zephyr Cove Elementary School.

Main Street Minden received $45,000 in funding from the Town of Minden for, but the town's long-term commitment to the organization is up in the air. The organization folded in October.

The Candy Dance will mark its centennial in 2019 with a 7-foot-tall statue in the heart of Genoa to honor Candy Dance founder Lillian Virgin Finnegan.

Marijuana establishments may be legal in Nevada, but not in Douglas County after commissioners on Thursday followed in the footsteps of the Planning Commission and voted unanimously against allowing marijuana establishments in the county.

More than 200 high school students gathered last weekend to pursue their season-long goals when the Northern Nevada Forensics League district speech and debate competition was held at Douglas High School.

Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Joe Duffy is well-versed in gang activity, so when he was asked to help the Kingdom of Tonga deal with a rising gang problem, he immediately said yes.

With 25 years of hospitality tourism and chamber membership experience, Debbi Lehr hopes her fresh ideas and influences from different parts of the country will improve Main Street Gardnerville.

A measure that abolishes the sewer district that serves Douglas County's Lake Tahoe precincts was approved by a senate committee. Senate Bill 471 replaces Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 with the Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority, which will be governed by a coalition of Lake Tahoe districts and the county.

It's not often that Valley residents can sample local cuisine, visit with a dentist, taste chocolate and get banking and financial information all within a matter of minutes and for free, but Thursday's Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase gave area residents that opportunity.

An ordinance amendment that raises the Transient Occupancy Tax 1 percent was adopted by Douglas County commissioners.

The driver of a Cadillac was killed after veering into the path of an oncoming truck, resulting in a head-on collision that closed Highway 395 for most of Monday morning. Minden resident Christopher Errol Oakden, 53, was identified as the Cadillac's driver by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A recent U.S. News and World Report ranks two Douglas County high schools among the top in the state. The report ranked Douglas High School 10th in the state and Whittell High School 12th.

With a push and a shove, 9-year-old Carleigh Dickerson helped roll a tree into a freshly dug hole at Heritage Park Friday afternoon, where two trees were planted in honor of Arbor Day.

May

Dozens of canines made waves as Splash Dogs hosted "Spring into the Sierras" events May 12-14 at Heritage Park in Gardnerville.

Two of Douglas County's earliest ranches have been nominated for conservation in what may be the last hurrah for a federal program that has preserved more than 20,000 acres of agricultural land in Carson Valley. Nominations for 1,373 acres of Park ranch land and another 419 acres on the Van Sickle Ranch were filed in May.

Valley residents had a chance to tour the Douglas County Jail, meet area law enforcement officials and see the equipment they use at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office's bi-annual open house.

Krista Jenkins, district manager for the Douglas County Mosquito Abatement General Improvement District, doesn't mince words about what this year's mosquito forecast looks like. "It's going to be a bad year; there's no two ways about it," she said. "People are definitely going to have to wear their repellent."

Transportation and utility projects made up three-quarters of a $41.5 million five-year capital improvement plan approved by Douglas County. Half of that spending comes in the first year, with several road projects and work on the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

ASPIRE Academy High School principal Michelle Trujillo can sum up her career with Douglas County Schools in one word — relationships. After 25 years with Douglas County School District and 10 years with the ASPIRE program, Trujillo is retiring.

A man being held on charges of sexual assault of a child is the subject of the first criminal indictment issued by the Douglas County Grand Jury.

Douglas High School students in Kathy Shipley's advanced placement English enrichment classes wrote research papers about explosives, their efforts were rewarded by a demonstration from the Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad at the Douglas County Shooting Range.

A wet winter is bringing a bumper crop of cheatgrass, and it won't take many warm, sunny days for it to dry out and join the fuels already stacked up waiting for a spark.

It takes awhile for 2016-17 Douglas County Teacher of the Year Andrew Fromdahl to walk through the cafeteria at Jacks Valley Elementary School — every few steps a student approaches the English as a second language teacher to talk with him or give him a high-five.

Students at Meneley Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about the lifeblood of the Carson Valley on Thursday during "Ag in the Classroom."

A year and two days after Douglas County's district attorney accused a Lake Tahoe sewer district of violating open meeting and election laws, the Nevada Legislature voted to replace the district and repeal the law that formed it.

June

Minden resident Jennie Gould befriended Tony Davis the man she saved after he was involved in a motorcycle and semi-truck collision on Highway 88 and Centerville Road in September 2015.

Douglas High valedictorian Hunter Celio and salutatorian Alex Jacobson each took 15 advanced placement and honors classes at the high school level. Hunter earned an "A" in every class. Alex earned an "A" in all but one class — their junior year he earned a "B" in honors calculus.

Some students prepare for college by studying — Douglas High School seniors Ben Hallinan and CJ Hill-Holeman are preparing by running, doing push-ups and weight lifting. Ben and CJ, both 17, have received appointments to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, and the Valley is kicking off the summer festival season this weekend with the annual Carson Valley Days.

The moment when "it clicks" for a student with a learning disability is what teaching is all about for Carson Valley Middle School special education teacher's aide Denise Terry.

An additional $2.7 million in redevelopment agency funding is headed to the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Commissioners will fund for an expansion project that is over budget before construction has even begun.

Body cameras will soon become as necessary as a badge and a gun for deputies patrolling Douglas County's streets.

As one chapter closed another one opened for nearly 400 Douglas High School seniors during the Class of 2017's commencement ceremony.

A dozen Carson Valley landowners are seeking more than 50 master plan amendments as part of the plan's 20-year update. The amendments affecting 1,985 acres of land were detailed during a Douglas County Planning Commission workshop.

It's 1860 and a young courier hops atop the fastest horse available and sets out across an arid landscape of prairie grass and sagebrush with his letters stowed safety in a leather saddle pouch called a "mochila." In June riders with the National Pony Express Association recreated the 1,966-mile ride.

Minden and Indian Hills are the last two entities left to approve a wholesale water agreement with the town after Carson City supervisors and Douglas County commissioners approved their portions.

During a celebration of her life on Saturday, Stephanie Waggoner, 49, was remembered as an overachiever who went the extra mile to help her community. Waggoner, a local businesswoman, succumbed on June 9 as a result of injuries sustained in a paddle boarding accident on the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe.

Drivers heading south into Minden may have noticed a large crane looming over the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District for the last couple of months, and it won't be going anywhere soon.

The crane is part of a $1 million project to repair the plant's largest digester, which was damaged by sub-freezing temperatures in 2015.

A new public relations campaign featuring Carson Valley is working to attract a younger audience while telling a compelling story. The Carson Valley Visitors Authority received three grants amounting to $25,000 to develop the Legends of the Valley public relations campaign.

July

Although fireworks have been banned in Douglas County for nearly 80 years, there's no shortage of Carson Valley Fourth of July celebrations.

Some version of a route north of Minden and Gardnerville has been on the books since the 1980s. What came to be called the Muller Lane Parkway was first proposed in 1985 by county planners as a means to get around Highway 395.

A 70-year-old Muller Lane bridge over the West Fork of the Carson River will be replaced more than a decade after it was found to be structurally deficient.

Childhood friends Ron Bankofier and Jon DeChambeau have a lot in common — including their kidneys.

Cheryl Bricker, a pillar of Douglas County nonprofit organizations and executive director of the Partnership of Community Resources, is retiring. Bricker, 68, has served as director of the nonprofit Partnership since 1999.

Carey Kangas was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Douglas County School District Board of trustees left when Neal Freitas moved out of his district.

There's no money to build it and sections of the right of way remain unaccounted for, but Muller Lane Parkway will remain on the books, without trucks.

A majority of a new board to govern Lake Tahoe's sewer plant in Douglas County has been selected with the addition of county commissioner Nancy McDermid on Thursday. Both the Kingsbury and Round Hill general improvement districts appointed new members to the new Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority at their June meetings.

More than 400 homes are threatened by a 4,651-acre burning in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville.

Douglas County's mosquito warriors have treated nearly 7,500 acres from the air and on the ground so far this season, and there's still two months left in the season.

August

There's only 1,389 days until the class of 2021 graduates Douglas High School, said principal Joe Girdner at freshmen orientation. School started on Aug. 14.

A flash flood watch for the Pine Nut Mountains on Wednesday threatened to illustrate the need for a plan to handle Johnson Lane flooding. But the clouds parted before more than 100 residents gathered at Minden's CVIC Hall to hear a presentation on the Johnson Lane Area Drainage Master Plan.

Carson Valley Community Food Closet proposed a $2 million project expansion, as it serves more than 500 families and provide 26,000 meals per month.

More than two-dozen people have shown an interest in a new volunteer firefighter program rolled out by the East Fork Fire District. Carlini said those new volunteers will be serving in logistical roles instead of operating the district's volunteer fire stations.

Development of a wireless network to provide internet access throughout downtown Genoa has provided a modern amenity to the rustic town — and it also has the ability to create a richer tourism experience for people visiting Nevada's oldest settlement.

Work on Tillman Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos is expected to begin early next spring. Tillman was added to a list of county road projects last spring after officials said that flooding would delay work on Mottsville Lane.

After an interview with County Manager Larry Werner and two days after Monday's public meet-and-greet, the position of assistant county manager has been offered to Bradley Hurley at the salary of $105,000. Hurley resigned after a month and a half.

After three years of devotion and determination to represent her tribe, 8-year-old Gardnerville girl, Adrianne Jim was crowned Little Miss Washoe recently at the Dresslerville Washoe Colony center in Gardnerville.

Not having Vice President Mike Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz speak didn't stop nearly 3,000 people from attending Saturday's Basque Fry at Corley Ranch.

A feasibility study to determine what sort of impact fees Douglas County can collect on single family home building permits will be conducted by an outside contractor. The county currently collects $3,100 on each new home, which goes to parks, roads and the schools.

The one-two punch that was hurricanes Harvey and Irma may increase costs for construction in Douglas County, affecting the building industry's fragile recovery. Nevada residents also saw an increase in gasoline prices at the pump in the hurricanes' aftermath.

The future of Gardnerville lies to the east, town board members decided when they voted to recommend to the planning and county commissions the town's urban service boundary be extended east to the Allerman Canal.

September

One casualty of the Slinkard Fire burning near Topaz Lake is the 50th annual Topaz Ranch Estates Volunteer Fire Department barbecue, which was scheduled for Labor Day.

An ordinance designed to head off another gravel pit on land in the Pine Nut foothills is under consideration by Douglas County commissioners. Under the new ordinance, subsurface mining would be limited to the general industrial zoning with a permit approved by commissioners.

A glider designed to fly into the stratosphere broke a world record, flying to higher than 52,000 feet. The Airbus Perlan Mission II, based in Minden, has been in Patagonia in Argentina flying in the atmospheric wave created by the Andes.

While rejecting a proposal 4-1 to eliminate a 100-room requirement for an nonrestricted gaming license, Douglas County will ask establishments how the county could improve the business climate. Commissioner Dave Nelson sought the elimination of the requirement, calling it monopolistic.

The approval of multi-family residential on property located near highways 88 and 395 eliminated one of the last big gaming overlays in Carson Valley.

It's the everyday routine that family and friends miss about Aldo Biaggi, who died Sept. 14, four months after celebrating his 100th birthday. The nightly 7 p.m. telephone call to his daughter, Carol Aldax, that he was "OK and tucked in to bed."

A six-month pilot program for curbside recycling in select Douglas County neighborhoods netted more than 78,000 pounds of recyclable goods — but fell far short of paying for itself.

The theme for the 2017 Douglas High School homecoming week is "Douglas Got Game." For the 10 seniors of the homecoming court that means "don't underestimate us," or Douglas High as a whole.

County commissioners approved lending $400,000 to the Minden-Tahoe Airport to extend utilities to the east side. The project has long been envisioned as a way to establish the east side for glider operations.

Riding on her father's shoulders 2-year-old Emi Rose had the best seat in the house at the annual Genoa Candy Dance. Her wide eyes scanned the crowds flooding Main Street's food and merchandise vendors.

Piñon Hills Elementary School became the first school in the Douglas County School District since 1996 to be granted a National Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education. The announcement came Thursday as the school's students, dressed in matching tie-dye shirts, staff and district administrators all gathered in the school's library to hear the news from Washington, D.C.

County officials revealed they have been investigating the theft of nearly $16,000 in tires and other possible improprieties in the Public Works Department over the past seven months.

October

An admitted robber, who struck his Gardnerville victim with a baseball bat and held a gun to his chest in December, received the maximum sentence.

Douglas High School's culinary arts students baked 400 pumpkin- and ghost-shaped sugar cookies for U.S. military personnel.

What started out as a getaway weekend for Gardnerville residents Timothy Hinkle and his wife Heather, left them and thousands in fear for their lives when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

More than 200 people representing more than 100 businesses gathered to celebrate the Best of Carson Valley 2017.

All faces were turned to the sky as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers soared closely over the heads of more than 30,000 attendees at the Aviation Roundup at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

From research projects on genetically modified organisms to dramatic Improv performances, Douglas County School District students put their best work on display at the district-wide STEAM Exploration Night.

Coffins are traditionally placed in the ground, but many Carson Valley residents saw them rolling down a 250-foot track at Heritage Park during Main Street Gardnerville's third annual Slaughter House Lane Coffin Races.

With the unemployment rate in Nevada at the lowest it has ever been, it may come as a surprise that the skilled labor work force in Northern Nevada is facing a shortage of approximately 10,000 workers.

The aunt of a man killed in a hit and run last summer is hoping someone will come forward to provide a clue in the death of her nephew. Roberto Palomar-Espinoza, 21, was killed sometime early in the morning of July 1 after being struck by a vehicle around 5 a.m. on Fremont Street in north Carson Valley.

Douglas County will subsidize employee health care to the tune of $275,000, commissioners decided 3-2, with commissioners Dave Nelson and Larry Walsh voted against the raise.

The Oct. 18 deaths of a woman and her great-granddaughter in a collision at Highway 88 and Centerville again prompted calls for a traffic signal at the intersection. The state plans on installing a roundabout there next year.

Main Street Minden, a nonprofit organization focused on preserving and revitalizing historic downtown Minden, dissolved at the end of October.

At least 1,300 children and families were expected at the 24th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street at the CVIC Hall in Minden on Halloween.

November

Within a matter of minutes a birthday celebration at CVI Steak turned into the worst experience of one Gardnerville mother's life, when her 22-month-old son began to have a seizure.

Gubernatorial hopeful Attorney General Adam Laxalt will be in Minden on Sunday as part of his 17-county campaign swing. Laxalt announced he is running for governor before hundreds of supporters in Las Vegas and Sparks.

The executive director of the Business Council of Douglas County accepted The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. Minden resident Renea Louie puts on numerous events every year, including Fore The Kids Golf Classic at The Genoa Lakes Ranch Course to raise money for youth in Douglas County.

Envisioning children playing in geysers of cold water on hot days, a splash pad was approved by the Town of Minden board to replace the big planter and the evergreen in the Minden Town Park.

After serving Douglas County for more than 40 years, Sheriff Ron Pierini announced Tuesday that he is not running for another term.

More than 5,000 veterans call Douglas County their home. Those men and women as well as veterans across the nation were recognized and honored during the Veterans Day Celebration ceremony at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center. Dozens of local veterans were given hugs and high-fives from Gardnerville Elementary School students after the school's annual Veterans Day assembly.

The National Commission on Correction Health Care named the Minden jail the R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year.

Chimes of kindness can be found throughout the community when least expected, and at least 80 bells are strung up on light posts and in front of businesses across Douglas County.

Topaz residents who've been waiting for the county to repair their streets have taken shovels into their own hands.

Douglas County commissioners approved the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit shooting within 5,000 feet of homes and schools in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Forecasts of an atmospheric river came true with a vengeance as more than 2.5 inches of rain fell in Minden.

Hundreds of Carson Valley residents will be flooding stores this week to take advantage of the day many retail workers dread, Black Friday. However shoppers are given an additional opportunity to score bargains this season, Small Business Saturday follows Black Friday and residents are encouraged to support their valley friends' and neighbors' businesses by shopping local.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley's 27th turkey bingo brought more than 100 friends and family together for some fun and fundraising for community organizations at the CVIC Hall

One of the biggest challenges Douglas County will face in producing its budget next year will be finding the money to work on local roads.

December

From the Douglas High School Jr. ROTC and Fighting Tiger Marching Band to Santa and the 45 floats in between, the 22nd annual Parade of Lights finalized Carson Valley's Christmas kickoff with thousands of residents lining Main Street from Gardnerville to Minden.

A record-breaking crowd attended Gardnerville's Christmas Kickoff and fireworks show. A long line of children and their families threaded throughout Heritage Park to see Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides and a shortage of both hot cider and hot cocoa.

It was clear from the start that Douglas County commissioners weren't going to complete approval of the master plan update's first volume.

Screams of joy were heard from the C-block of classrooms at Gene Scarselli Elementary School from the Cheetah Club students when Gretchen, a rescue dog from Douglas Animal Welfare Group, walked into their classroom.

The Westerner Motel won't close until after next summer sometime, if a deal for its purchase goes through. The Gardnerville motel would be demolished to make room for a new Chase Bank.

Carson Valley residents shared their Christmas spirit and more than 262,000 pounds of food and $57,673 during the 25th annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Commissioners agreed to purchase 139 new machines from Dominion Voting Systems. They will replace the 178 machines the county currently uses.

Alpine Early Learning Center's preschool children were in the middle of singing "Here comes Santa Claus," during the center's Christmas Celebration, when to their surprise, St. Nick himself walked into their school.

Santa and his helpers have been working since October collecting, sorting and wrapping Christmas presents for more than 500 children and 227 families in Douglas County who will benefit from Project Santa Claus.

East Fork firefighters could be battling Southern California wildfires through the end of the year. Battalion Chief Troy Valenzuela and Brush 10 with four firefighters are in their 11th day on the Thomas Fire in Southern California.

Waterloo Lane between highways 88 and 756 is as close to a bypass as Douglas County gets as having a bypass around the south side of Minden and Gardnerville. The road is up for Waterloo up for $2.3 million in work next spring.

It could be March before the Douglas County Master Plan 20-year-update is completed.

Douglas County's Redevelopment Area No. 1 won't see its 21st birthday, county commissioners indicated, ordering county staff to begin the process of repealing it's founding ordinance.